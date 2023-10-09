Lebanon: Israeli Occupation Forces Bomb Areas In Southern Border

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces bombed border areas in southern Lebanon with artillery, Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported Monday.

NNA said that "intense fire" were heard at the borders of the Al-Dhahira border area, adding that citizens in various southern regions heard the sound of explosions.

Yesterday, Lebanon witnessed the Israeli occupation army shelling with artillery a number of lands in the south of the country in response to its positions in (Shebaa Farms) and (Jabal Al-Sheikh) being bombed from within Lebanon. (end)

