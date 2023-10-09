Jordan, Italy Talk Tourism Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) - Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Qeisi and Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Maria Tripodi met on Monday to discuss tourism cooperation, including a restoration project in the ancient city of Jerash.They discussed projects covered by a 2017 Jordanian-Italian agreement, which prioritizes sustainable development, human resources development and economic growth, and also talked about measuring the gap in academic and professional institutions.The memorandum contained a study on the actuality of professions in tourism. It outlined 11 related skills and professions in the tourism industry, along with their academic paths, which are designed to stay up to date and innovative in line with local and global market trends, as well as the efficiency needs of the industry, according to a Ministry statement.The Ministry added that one of the projects discussed in the memorandum was the construction of an analytical technological platform for business information systems, which serves as a useful tool for decision makers in the tourism industry. It will be based on indicators that relate to the economic, social, environmental, technological and tourism destination management impacts.Moreover, they discussed potential future collaborative projects, including rebuilding the wall of the historic city of Jerash, restoring Mukawir Castle, and renovating the western amphitheater in Umm Qais.They touched on projects to restore Shoubak Castle, Madaba's city center, and Amman downtown's museums in collaboration with Italian University of Florence, University of Perugia, and University of Milan.