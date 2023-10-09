Jordan, Italy Discuss Development Programs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) - Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Touqan and Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Maria Tripodi met on Monday to follow up on development cooperation between the two countries.Touqan thanked the Italian government for its continued support through an agreement on a development cooperation program for 2021-2023, which includes support for vital sectors such as education, water and tourism, according to a ministry statement.She said that the Jordanian government hopes to extend the memorandum of understanding for the next three years to aid national priorities within the economic modernization vision and public sector modernization roadmap.The minister briefed Tripodi on development priorities and economic challenges, including those resulting from the Syrian refugee crisis and pressure on key public services, such as education and health.The Italian official said her government is committed to renewing the memorandum of understanding and enhancing cooperation with Jordan in various fields, such as tourism, education, water and other development fields. She pledged her country will forge stronger strategic relations with Jordan.