Misty, Foggy Weather Until The Weekend: QMD

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD), in its latest weather forecast, revealed high likeliness of misty and foggy formations to be expected in Qatar until the weekend.
The misty/foggy formations are forcast to take place between during the night and early morning, from Monday 9 October until the weekend.
The formations are expected to cause a drop in horizontal visibility to less than 2 KM.
QMD also reports that the weather forecast until the weekend is expected to be relatively humid.
