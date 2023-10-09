Honorees Announced For 2Nd Annual Healio Honors Recognition Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thorofare, NJ, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healio is pleased to announce and congratulate the 2023 honorees of its peer-to-peer recognition program, Healio Honors . This year, 88 health care professionals in 38 different specialties were recognized by their peers for going above and beyond in their fields and for their patients.

“Through practice, research, and the patient experience, this year's honorees are dedicated to making a lasting impact on health care,” said Joan-Marie Stiglich, ELS, Healio's Chief Content Officer.“We're excited to share their stories, as told by their colleagues, to showcase the power of those who are inspiring the medical community every day.”

Healio Honors aims to recognize that powerful people create powerful outcomes. The Healio community was encouraged to submit colleagues for recognition who embody that POWER:

. P assionate

. O bservant

. W hole-hearted

. E mpathetic

. R eliable

Visit HealioHonors to meet the full roster of honorees and learn more about how their achievements and contributions are shaping the health care landscape.

