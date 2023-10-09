XL Axiata Launches Timwetech's Digital SDP And Settlement Platforms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LISBON, PORTUGAL, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TIMWETECH, a renowned digital technology solutions provider, proudly announces the deployments of our Digital Service Delivery Platform (DSDP) and Single Settlement Platform (SSP) in collaboration with PT XL Axiata Tbk, a leading Indonesian telecommunications provider and part of Malaysia's Axiata Group. The cloud-native deployments of both solutions marks a pivotal moment for XL Axiata, underscoring its commitment to enabling new digital partner interactions and revenue management with the continued successful rollout of 5G.

The DSDP deployment has strengthen XL Axiata's position in the market by offering a wide array of new digital services through seamless collaborations with partners, especially OTTs. By reducing time to market, XL Axiata will accelerate the introduction of new services, quickly catering to evolving customer preferences, and maintain its competitive edge.

Complementing the DSDP deployment, XL Axiata has also successfully deployed TIMWETECH's SSP solution. This strategic addition automates the reconciliation and settlement processes with partners, revolutionizing treasury tasks and revenue optimization. By embracing automation, XL Axiata is achieving unparalleled operational efficiency, minimizing manual errors, and bolstering its financial operations.

Chief IT, Digital & Analytics Officer of XL Axiata, Rico Usthavia Frans explained“We are thrilled to partner with TIMWETECH in the deployments of both their Digital Service Delivery Platform and Single Settlement Platform. These milestones, including migration of existing partners and services to the new platform, signify our dedication to elevating customer experience and operational excellence. With these platforms, XL Axiata is well-equipped to navigate the digital telecommunications landscape with agility and innovation.”

Senior Vice President, Sales of TIMWETECH, Loh John Wu commented” TIMWETECH is proud to have collaborated with XL Axiata on their digital transformation journey. We are confident that our DSDP and SSP solutions will enhance XL Axiata's customer experience, market competitiveness and strengthen its position as one of Indonesia's leading digital service provider.”

By seamlessly combining partner onboarding efficiency and automated settlement processes, XL Axiata reaffirms its dedication to delivering superior services and operational prowess.

About TIMWETECH

TIMWETECH is a globally recognized leader in providing digital platforms and transformation solutions for mobile carriers. With a strong focus on innovation and customer-centricity, TIMWETECH empowers businesses to enhance their digital offerings and embrace future technologies proactively.

About XL Axiata

PT XL Axiata Tbk (XL Axiata) is one of the leading telecommunication companies in Indonesia. XL Axiata focuses on providing the convergence services in order to provide the convenience for the people's life activity and encourage the digital economy development in Indonesia. Starting to operate commercially since October 8, 1996, XL Axiata now provides various services for the retail and corporate customers supported by the wide and qualified network throughout Indonesia. Since 2015, XL Axiata has implemented the qualified network of 4G LTE with national scale, continued by the development of 5G network in the third quarter of 2021. XL Axiata is the part of Axiata Group with CelcomDigi (Malaysia), Dialog (Sri Lanka), Robi (Bangladesh), Smart (Cambodia), Ncell (Nepal), Boost, ADA, edotco and Link Net (Indonesia).

