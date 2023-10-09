Russian FM calls for collaboration with Arab League to address Palestinian-Israeli war

(MENAFN) On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested that both Russia and the Arab League have a role to play in putting an end to the violence in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.



"Russia and the Arab League, all members of this organization, can and should contribute to solving problems, first of all, ending the bloodshed and suffering of civilians," Russia’s senior envoy declared at his gathering with the Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit in Moscow.



Lavrov stressed the importance of not only halting the hostilities and finding a resolution for the plight of the suffering civilians but also of closely examining the underlying factors that have hindered a lasting solution to the Palestinian problem.



Furthermore, the minister underscored the necessity of conducting a comprehensive analysis of the longstanding reasons behind the unresolved nature of the conflict over the decades.



In a separate development, the Gaza-based resistance group Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early on Saturday, launching an intense barrage of rockets. They justified this surprise attack as a response to the incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the escalating violence by Israeli settlers.

