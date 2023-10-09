Commodity prices decrease significantly last week

(MENAFN) Commodity markets experienced a significant decline over the course of the past week, primarily due to growing apprehensions that the Federal Reserve intends to persist with high interest rates.



The release of US economic data further fueled these concerns, as it revealed that the labor market remains robust, thereby raising worries about the Federal Reserve's prolonged adherence to its stringent monetary policy. This ongoing stance from the central bank continued to exert substantial downward pressure on commodity markets.



In September, nonfarm payrolls within the United States exhibited a surprising increase of 336,000, surpassing the initial expectations of market participants, which contributed to the prevailing concerns about a protracted period of tight monetary policies by the Federal Reserve.



Furthermore, the past week witnessed the emergence of hawkish sentiments among members of the Federal Reserve. Michelle Bowman, recognized as one of the board's more hawkish members, openly advocated for multiple rate hikes and emphasized that maintaining interest rates at a restrictive level for an extended period seemed appropriate to her.



Adding to this, the Federal Reserve's Vice Chairman Michael Barr concurred with Chairman Powell's cautious approach, further underscoring the deliberation that should surround any future moves regarding interest rates.



Cleveland Fed Leader Loretta Mester declared, "Inflation continues to be too high, and I expect it will likely be appropriate to raise rates further and hold them at a restrictive level for some time."

