IBN And Biomedwire Named Official Media Partners For Biopharma Nexus Events In October 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), a dynamic communications organization, is delighted to announce its collaboration with BioPharma Nexus as an official media partner for its events this month. Additionally, BioMedWire , a specialized communications platform dedicated to the life sciences sector and a key part of IBN's Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), will also serve as an official media partner for the forthcoming events.



BioPharma Nexus is a distinguished conference company with a primary focus on facilitating connections among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as service providers. Leveraging its expertise in the life sciences industry, BioPharma Nexus organizes industry-leading events spanning clinical trials, drug discovery, medical affairs, pharmaceutical supply chains and related logistics. BioPharma Nexus' highly skilled team customizes conferences to optimize productivity and enhance global networking opportunities, rendering these events essential for industry professionals.

BioPharma Nexus' market research, tailored to address attendee pain points and unlock collaborative opportunities, ensures that its events deliver world-class professional and educational experiences. With an extensive portfolio encompassing both virtual and live formats, BioPharma Nexus stands as a global leader in these specialized domains.

IBN and BioMedWire will collaborate with BioPharma Nexus on the following events:

. 18th BioPharma Clinical Trials Nexus (Philadelphia, October 17-18, 2023)

. 18th BioPharma Medical Affairs Nexus (Philadelphia, October 17-18, 2023)

. 18th BioPharma Drug Discovery Nexus (Philadelphia, October 17-18, 2023)

. 2nd BioPharma Supply Chain and Logistics Nexus (Philadelphia, October 17-18, 2023)

For each of these events, IBN and BioMedWire will employ advanced communications tools to provide dedicated coverage, including syndicated articles disseminated throughout IBN's extensive network of 5,000+ strategic partners. Additionally, IBN's influential social media accounts, which include more than 2 million likes, followers, and subscribers across various platforms, will offer updates on each event.

Asad Ali, Head of Operations, expressed, "It is a pleasure to work with IBN and BioMedWire. They have proved invaluable in developing our targeted outreach, delivering high visibility to our sponsors, partners and speakers across multiple audiences via trusted brands."

Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications at IBN, remarked, "Novel healthcare solutions, evolving business models, advancements in the medical compound supply chain and shifting regulations are rapidly reshaping the healthcare landscape. BioPharma Nexus' flagship events provide a great platform to stay informed and contribute to progress in these areas."

To register for the above events and learn more about BioPharma Nexus, please visit

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:

