Presidential Power Grab Has Disastrous Consequences In Gripping Political Thriller

- Joseph Finder, New York Times best-selling authorUNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Tom Clancy meets Jack Carr's The Terminal List in Second Term , a new novel from debut author J.M. Adams. Filled with suspense, intrigue, unexpected twists, and in an era rife with geopolitical tension, this new political thriller promises to be a must-read for fans of the genre and anyone interested in the complex world of politics.September 2012. Cora Walker, a DIA defense operative, discovers a terrorist plot in Benghazi and bursts into action to stop it. When her superiors ignore her dire warnings, she's forced to mount an unsanctioned attempt to thwart the attack. Her team barely repels the large force of invaders determined to draw American blood.Sixteen years after her heroic actions in Benghazi, Cora is the press secretary for the Speaker of the House. As a single mom, she's struggling to balance her demanding job and her home life. Things get more complicated at work as the lame duck president suspends habeas corpus and begins arresting members of Congress in a desperate attempt to retain power.To save the Speaker and prevent catastrophe, Cora will have to work strategically to keep everyone safe. However, when alliances turn sour and her trust in others begins to falter, it becomes an uphill battle for Cora until an explosive finale exposes what can really happen to democracy when political extremism reaches new heights.Adam's masterful storytelling and extensive world-spanning journalism career has allowed him to craft a tale that not only entertains but also offers a thought-provoking look at both the turmoil in the Middle East and the inner workings of our government. Second Term explores the sacrifices, compromises, and ethical dilemmas faced by those in positions of power, painting a vivid picture of the high-stakes world of Washington D.C and an unsettling picture of political extremism.Perfect for fans of Tom Clancy, Vince Flynn and Brad Thor, Adams' serpentine narrative, thought-provoking questions, and explosive action will keep readers enthralled through to the last page.“Second Term is second to none when it comes to high-stakes action and nonstop thrills. J. M. Adams has fashioned a ticking time bomb of a political thriller that evokes the best of classics from Seven Days in May to Six Days of the Condor.” -Jon Land, USA Today best-selling author“In his debut novel, Second Term, J. M. Adams keeps the pages of his political thriller turning at a blistering pace, led by a character you're going to root for aloud. If only she were real!” -Jerome Preisler, New York Times best-selling author“I sat down with Second Term and didn't stop reading until I finished it. Breakneck pace and an all-too-plausible scenario, with a vivid and memorable protagonist. I hope we see more of Cora Walker.” -Joseph Finder, New York Times best-selling authorSECOND TERM is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.About the author:J. M. Adams is an Emmy nominated journalist with more than 15 years of on-air television journalism experience, reporting for CBS, ABC and NBC news affiliates across the United States and abroad.Besides being nominated for an Emmy for his news reporting, highlights from his career include going on sea patrols with the Navy after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and reporting on location from Kuwait and Iraq while the Air Force enforced No-Fly Zones over Iraq. He also reported on location from a number of hurricane and wildfire disaster zones across the Southern United States and covered multiple high-profile federal court cases around the country. Second Term is his debut novel.Adams is an avid history buff who also teaches tennis and coaches a women's high school tennis team. He lives in Northern New Jersey, with his wife, two daughters, and a pair of Cavachons who appear to have taken over the house. Visit at .

