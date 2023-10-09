Cold Pressed Juice Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 9, 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The cold pressed juice market is expected to reach $5.76 billion by 2027, with a 8.93% CAGR, states TBRC's Cold Pressed Juice Global Market Report 2023.

The cold pressed juice market's growth is attributed to obesity rates, with North America expected to dominates the cold pressed juice market share. Key players include Hain Celestial Group, WM. Bolthouse Farms, Green Press Inc., Odwalla Inc., Suja Life LLC, Natalies Orchid Island Juice Company, Greenhouse Juice Co.

Cold Pressed Juice Market Segments

. By Type: Fruit, Vegetables, Blends

. By Packaging Material: Glass, Plastic, Other Packaging Materials

. By Nature: Conventional, Organic

. By Distribution Channels: Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Outlet, Grocery Stores, Online Retailing

. By Geography: The global cold pressed juice market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cold pressed juice is a form of juice created with a hydraulic press that applies several pounds of pressure to extract as much liquid as possible from fresh fruits and vegetables. They provide a variety of health advantages, including increased energy, anti-inflammatory effects, improved eyesight, bodily cleansing, lower cholesterol, and assisting in weight loss.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Cold Pressed Juice Market Trends And Strategies

4. Cold Pressed Juice Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cold Pressed Juice Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

