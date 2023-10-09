Combine Harvester Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Combine Harvester Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company's Combine Harvester Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The combine harvester market is projected to reach $59.58 billion by 2027 with a 4.13% CAGR, as per TBRC's Combine Harvester Global Market Report.

The combine harvester market's growth is attributed to rising agricultural production demand. North America anticipates the largest combine harvester market share. Major players are Deere & Company, CNH Industrial NV, Kubota Corporation, New Holland Agriculture, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Yanmar Co. Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Class KGaA GmbH, Lovol Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., Sonalika International Tractors Limited, Iseki & Co. Ltd.

Combine Harvester Market Segments

. By Type: Tractor Pulled Or PTO Powered Combine Harvester, Self-Propelled Combine Harvester

. By Movement: Wheel Type Combine Harvester, Crawler Type Combine Harvester

. By Cutting Width: Small Size Combine Harvester, Large Size Combine Harvester

. By Power Type: Below 150 HP, 150-300 HP, 300-450 HP, 450-550 HP, Above 550 HP

. By Application: Wheat Harvesting, Rice Harvesting, Soybeans Harvesting, Other Applications

. By Geography: The global combine harvester market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A combine harvester is a large agricultural machine that is used to harvest grain crops such as wheat, corn, and soybeans. Combine harvesters are used for reaping, threshing, and winnowing grains, making harvesting faster and more efficient. They are equipped with a variety of components and mechanisms that enable them to perform multiple functions in a single pass through the field.

