Israel armed forces allege to reclaim power over all Gaza border settlements

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Israeli military asserted that it successfully reestablished control over all settlements located near the Gaza border, previously held by Palestinian Hamas militants.



The Palestinian fighters have been "isolated" in the past several hours, an Israeli newspaper declared, quoting Israeli army representative Daniel Hagari.



"It is possible (that) there are still ‘terrorists’ in the areas," Hagari was cited as stating by the daily. Nevertheless, he continued that 15 of the 24 Israeli settlements close to the boundaries with Gaza have been cleared.



In a prior announcement, the Israeli military estimated that on Saturday morning, a significant number of armed Palestinians, ranging from 800 to 1,000, infiltrated Israeli territory through approximately 80 breaches in the Gaza border.



This infiltration occurred following the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by the Gaza-based Hamas resistance group on early Saturday. In this operation, they launched a continuous stream of rockets, citing the surprise attack as a response to the incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the escalating violence by Israeli settlers.

MENAFN09102023000045015839ID1107214182