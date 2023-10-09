Qatar arbitrates between Palestinian groups, Israel on detainee exchange

(MENAFN) According to a knowledgeable Palestinian source who spoke to a news agency on Monday, Qatar is facilitating discussions between Palestinian factions and Israel regarding a potential agreement for a prisoner exchange.



"Qatar is mediating between Palestinian groups and Israel to reach a prisoner swap deal," The source, who wished to remain anonymous, made the statement.



The source stated that Palestinian groups are demanding the release of all 36 Palestinian female detainees held in Israeli prisons. However, the source noted that there have been no discussions regarding the gender or civilian or military status of Israeli captives who might be released in exchange.



As of now, there is no specific number confirmed for Israeli captives in Gaza, while Israeli officials estimate their count to be over 100.



On a separate note, the Gaza-based resistance group Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel in the early hours of Saturday, launching a barrage of rockets. They cited this surprise attack as a response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and the escalating violence by Israeli settlers.

