Malaysia doubts double standards of international community on Palestine

(MENAFN) On Monday, Malaysia doubted the double standards of the global community on Palestine, declaring that the Western countries expressed "swift" backing to Ukraine, but neglected Palestinians.



“Why are there two different approaches? For instance, in the Ukraine crisis, the Western powers swiftly provided support to Kyiv. Unfortunately, when it comes to Palestine, it is entirely disregarded,” declared Deputy Premier Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, talking to politicians in the parliament.



Hamidi underlined the “contrast in how the international community responded to calamities in Palestine and Ukraine,” a daily newspaper mentioned in its report.



“Moreover, any community that has long lived under oppression, suffering, and injustice without defense will certainly have a breaking point. This is what has happened in Palestine all along. The provocations and oppressions have escalated since the Israeli regime, backed by radical factions, took control of Tel Aviv,” he informed the parliament, regionally known as Dewan Rakyat.



Early on Saturday, the Gaza-based Hamas resistance group initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel by launching a barrage of rockets.

