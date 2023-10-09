Network Automation Market To Reach CAGR Of 19.6% By 2032, Says Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the network automation market size was estimated at USD 3.5 Billion in 2022 to arrive at USD 20.9 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 19.6%.

Network automation is the process of automating process management, configuration, testing operations, and deployment of both physical and virtual devices involved in the network. It helps eliminate manual processes such as logging into switches, firewalls, routers, and load balancers and helps in saving time. Additionally, automation helps standardize network processes and allows operation units to reduce mean time to resolution and deliver services at a higher scale. Network automation eliminates manual tasks, which helps in increasing productivity. It also helps accelerate the service delivery to roll out the new features and functions faster.

Cloud computing and services like telehealth, UltraHD streaming videos, VR streaming, and connected device applications are increasing, which has led to a significant increase in the data center and infrastructure, propelling the market growth for cloud computing. The introduction of VR experience zones, which consume a huge amount of data, is also helping the market for network automation.

There has been a surge in the adoption of connected devices and the environment. According to Cisco, most network-related tasks are done manually, and the processes are getting automated. These factors are driving the market for network automation. It also helps reduce the complexity of identifying the issues one by one and helps in reducing network downtime. Also, the overall operating expenses of the physical process have also come down by a significant number.

Segmentation Overview:

The global network automation market has been segmented into component, deployment, application, and region. The on-premise segment attributed to the rapid growth owing to its high popularity and significant adoption. The cloud segment is fast-growing due to the increase in demand for cloud solutions and services to enhance productivity by medium and small-sized organizations.

North America is a leading region for network automation due to the rise in adopting automated technologies and solutions. Besides the high spending capacity of key players on automated technologies, the U.S. market share is anticipated to maintain a prominent position at global levels. Asia Pacific network automation market growth will witness a high trajectory in the forthcoming years owing to the large number of startups and robust IT infrastructure adopted by the key players.

Network Automation Market Report Highlights:

The global network automation market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 19.6% by 2032.

The network automation market is largely driven by the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies for networking and technology deployment.

Solutions accounted for a significant market share by component and is projected to remain dominant in the forthcoming years. On the other hand, the services segment is expected to grow fast in the forecast period.

The on-premise segment accounted for a significant market share in 2022 and is expected to grow high in the following years.

The IT industry dominates the application segment attributed to the early adoption of automation services.

Some prominent players in the network automation market report include Anuta Networks; BlueCat, Apstra, Cisco Systems Inc., Entuity, IBM Corporation, BMC Software, Forward Networks; Fortinet, Inc.; Juniper Networks; Micro Focus; NetBrain; Solar Winds; Riverbed; Veriflow; and VMware.

Industry Trends and Insights:

In 2023, Australia-based, FirstWave Cloud Technology Provider acquired Saisei Networks Inc, a network automation software company based in Silicon Valley, California. This enables FirstWave's vast access to the clientele and North America telecommunications market.

In 2023, Elisa Polystar became a pioneer to achieve a network-wide automation through its hybrid data mesh platform in collaboration with a European provider.

Network Automation Market Segmentation:

By Component: Solution, services

By Deployment: On-premise, cloud

By Application: Manufacturing, IT, Telecom, energy & utilities, BFSI

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

