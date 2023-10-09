Landsbankinn Hf.: Offering Of Covered Bonds

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Wednesday 11 October at 15:00. Two non-indexed series will be offered for sale, LBANK CB 27 and LBANK CB 29.
In connection with the auction, a covered bond exchange offering will take place, where holders of the inflation-linked series LBANK CB 23 can sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the above-mentioned auction. The clean price of the bonds is predefined at 99,610.
Expected settlement date is 18 October 2023.
Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A with positive outlook by S&P Global Ratings.
Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction.
MENAFN09102023004107003653ID1107214173
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.