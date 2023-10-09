Psoriasis Treatment Market Size To Surpass USD 51.48 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 8.8%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pune, India, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global psoriasis treatment market size was valued at USD 26.37 billion in 2022 and market is projected to reach USD 51.48 billion by 2030 recording CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. North America Takes the Helm in Global Share amid Escalating Incidence Rates, Rising Prevalence of Psoriasis to Accelerate Market Growth Psoriasis refers to an autoimmune inflammatory disease that occurs due to the excess production of skin cells, resulting in an itchy and painful skin condition that causes inflammation, plaque formation, and red lesions. Many patients can also develop psoriatic arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Some of the factors contributing to the growth of the psoriasis treatment market include a strong rise in the geriatric population, growing introduction of biosimilar and biologic products, a rising prevalence of plaque and psoriatic arthritis, and favorable reimbursement policies. Fortune Business InsightsTM displays this information in a report titled, "Psoriasis Treatment Market, 2023-2030."

Key Industry Development: October 2021 - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. announced the availability of ILUMYA in Canada to treat moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis to strengthen its presence in the country. Key Takeaways :

Higher Demand for Psoriasis Treatment amid Pandemic Positively Impacted Market Growth

Strong Emphasis on Development of Biologics by Key Players to Spur Market Growth

Growing Prevalence of Psoriasis to Boost Treatment Demand

Surge in Biological Therapy Approval to Augment Market Expansion High Medication Costs to Restrict Market Growth in Emerging Countries List of Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

AbbVie Inc. (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

LEO Pharma A/S (Denmark)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Amgen Inc. (U.S.)

Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.)

UCB S.A. (Belgium) Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India) COVID-19 Impact: COVID-19 Positively Influenced Market Due to Rising Demand to Treat Psoriasis The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on market growth and recorded a high growth rate in 2020. This was due to factors such as higher demand for psoriasis treatment, a rise in key players' profits, and increasing investments in research and development of novel medicines. Moreover, a few clinical studies found a link between psoriasis and COVID-19, further fueling the demand for psoriasis treatment during this period.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 8.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 51.48 Billion Base Year 2022 Psoriasis Treatment Market Size in 2022 USD 26.37 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 166 Segments covered By Drug Class, By Type, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel





Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Prevalence of Psoriasis to Accelerate Market Growth

The rising prevalence of psoriasis is expected to accelerate market growth. The prevalence of psoriasis is rising across the world, boosting the demand for safe and effective treatment options to manage the symptoms of this ailment. Many medical studies have shown that a delay in the diagnosis of psoriatic arthritis, even by six months, can increase the risks of joint damage, erosions, and disability. This factor is anticipated to accelerate the development of effective psoriasis treatments, further fueling market growth.

However, the high costs of medicines may restrict psoriasis treatment market growth in emerging countries.

Segmentation:

Interleukin Inhibitors Segment Gearing Up for Exponential Growth, Fueled by Expansive Global Research Trials

Based on drug class, the market is segmented into TNF inhibitors, interleukin inhibitors, and others. The interleukin inhibitors segment is set for a higher CAGR due to ongoing global research trials evaluating their effectiveness in disease treatment.

Plaque Psoriasis Segment Leads Market with Innovative Treatment Offerings

Based on type, the market is segmented into plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and others. The plaque psoriasis segment dominated the market as key companies in the market are introducing a wide range of innovative and novel psoriasis treatments.

Biologics Surge Propels Parenteral Segment to Market Dominance, Accelerating Growth

Based on route of administration, the market is categorized into oral, parenteral/systemic, and topical. The parenteral segment is anticipated to account for a dominant share of the market during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of biologics and an increase in their approval rate.

Retail Pharmacies Spearhead Growth with Expanding Networks

In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment held a dominant share of the global market in 2022 as the network of these pharmacies is rising in developing countries.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Report Coverage:

The report analyzes the market in detail and highlights various critical aspects, such as leading drug class, distribution channel, and route of administration. It also provides information on the latest market trends and key industry developments. Apart from the abovementioned factors, the report analyzes many other factors that have contributed to the market's growth in recent years.

Regional Insights:

North America Takes the Helm in Global Share amid Escalating Incidence Rates

North America is anticipated to dominate the global psoriasis treatment market share as the region is witnessing a worrying rise in the incidence of psoriasis, and governments are taking various initiatives to increase awareness about this ailment.

Europe held the second-largest share of the market due to the growing prevalence of this ailment, which has boosted the demand for therapeutic drugs.

Competitive Landscape:

Johnson & Johnson and AbbVie Inc. Maintain Market Dominance through Strategic Maneuvers

While the market's competitive landscape is quite consolidated and competitive, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. and AbbVie Inc. have held a dominant position in the global market for quite some time. This is due to their vast network of distribution channels, rising focus on strategic partnerships and mergers to cement their market positions, and robust product portfolios.





FAQs :

How big is the psoriasis treatment market?

The global psoriasis treatment market size was valued at USD 26.37 billion in 2022 and market is projected to reach USD 51.48 billion by 2030 recording CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

What are the top psoriasis companies?

AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.(U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), LEO Pharma A/S (Denmark), Merck & Co. Inc. (U.S.), Amgen Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Evelo Biosciences Inc. (U.S.), UCB S.A. (Belgium), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)





