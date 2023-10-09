The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) President And CEO Releases Statement In Support Of Israel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, Simchat Torah, Hamas militants launched a series of coordinated terrorist attacks against the country and the people of Israel. These ongoing attacks have already claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent people, and thousands more have been wounded and displaced.



Javier Palomarez , President and CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , issued the following statement:



"The USHBC stands in solidarity with Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent men, women, and children who have been displaced, held hostage, or tragically lost their lives due to the terrorist actions perpetrated by Hamas.



The enduring partnership between the United States and Israel is built upon a shared commitment to democracy, economic prosperity, and regional security. We strongly condemn these attacks against the people of Israel and urge our nation's leaders to do the same. Since the signing of the U.S.-Israel Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the United States has become Israel's largest trading partner. However, we view our relationship with Israel through a much deeper lens than that of mere trade partners.



It is our hope that leaders in Washington will band together in support of Israel in fending off these merciless terrorists to protect their land and their people.



We stand firmly with Israel.”



About the United States Hispanic Business Council



The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

