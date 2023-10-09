Core Health & Fitness Names Bryan K. O'rourke Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bryan O'RourkeLAKE FOREST, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Core Health & Fitness, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of fitness equipment and business solutions for fitness facilities around the world, has appointed industry veteran Bryan K. O'Rourke as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr. O'Rourke will be working together with founder and Chairman Michael Bruno to advance service and product quality excellence for all of Core's customers.Mr. O'Rourke joins Core with over a 25-year career in the fitness industry. He most recently served as Chairman of Vedere Ventures, where he directed M&A for leading fitness industry brands while investing in fitness companies in the EU, APAC, and the Americas. His previous roles include distributing Les Mills group fitness programming in the US, being a partner in several gym chains, and advising fitness brands around the world on strategy, technology, operations, marketing, and finance. He previously served on the board of Core from 2015 until 2020, and his career includes executive roles in food and beverage, franchising, manufacturing, hospitality, and technology companies. Mr. O'Rourke has served on the IHRSA board of directors, the American Council on Exercise's Industry Advisory Board, and the Medical Fitness Association's education committee. He will continue to serve as President of the not-for-profit Fitness Industry Technology Council.Core's founder and Chairman, Michael C. Bruno, said,“Bryan has worked with my companies for many years, and I consider him a close and trusted friend and advisor. His experience as a club operator, his track record as an accomplished CEO with a diverse set of skills, and his excellent industry reputation make him a great fit for our organization. I look forward to working closely with him and our team as we continue to deliver outstanding fitness equipment solutions to our customers around the world.'Rick Sullivan, founding partner of Gainline Capital Partners, which invested in Core in 2020, shared his thoughts on the hire:“Bryan's outstanding reputation precedes him. He is a key leader in the global fitness industry with valuable insights and expertise. He is a positive addition to our growing business. We are excited to have him help lead Core into our next phase of growth.”Mr. O'Rourke is widely known for his writings, podcasts, and keynote presentations on trends in the wellness and fitness industries, with a particular emphasis on the impact of technology. He has contributed to eight books addressing industry trends and has spent thousands of hours shepherding industry leaders over the past two decades. He shared his enthusiasm for the new role;“It is an honor to become a part of such a dynamic organization. Of course, my focus will be serving our customers around the globe with innovative solutions while supporting our leadership of over seventeen hundred employees. Core's collection of iconic brands and expertise position it to make significant contributions to the industry. We are very bullish about the future.”About Core Health & FitnessCore Health and Fitness provides more than gym equipment; the company offers innovative solutions for fitness facility operators. With a portfolio of the most recognizable fitness brands in the world, including Stairmaster, Schwinn, Star Trac, Throwdown, Nautilus, and Wexer, Core helps its clients ensure they are offering members the most authentic fitness experiences possible. To learn more, visit .

