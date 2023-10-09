Narcotic Substance Seized From Inbound Traveller At Hamad International Airport

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Customs officials at Hamad International Airport (HIA) foiled an attempt to smuggle a narcotic substance into Qatar.

Qatar Customs stated that 2.07 kilograms of Shabu was seized from a traveler arriving in the country. It further stated that upon suspicion, the contraband was found in a file of papers inside the traveler's bag.



Last week, a large quantity of hashish was seized by the Customs Administration at the Hamad Port. In a video shared across its social media platforms, Qatar Customs stated that it foiled a smuggling attempt of approximately 87.54 kilograms of hashish which were concealed inside a container labeled as animal feed packed among hay stacks.

The General Customs Authority has been warning against bringing illegal goods into the country. They are equipped with all means of support including the latest devices and continuous training to read the body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.