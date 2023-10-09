Prime Minister Meets Venezuelan Vice President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met, in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Monday, with Vice President of the friendly Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela HE Dr. Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, bilateral cooperation was discussed, and the State of Qatar's keenness on strengthening cooperation relations between the two countries along with advancing and developing them was emphasized.