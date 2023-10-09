Prime Minister Meets Venezuelan Vice President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met, in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Monday, with Vice President of the friendly Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela HE Dr. Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, bilateral cooperation was discussed, and the State of Qatar's keenness on strengthening cooperation relations between the two countries along with advancing and developing them was emphasized.
MENAFN09102023000063011010ID1107214154
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.