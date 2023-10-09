New PDTRA Chief, Board Members Sworn In

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 9 (Petra) -- The newly-appointed Chief Commissioner and members of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) were sworn in on Monday before Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh after a Royal Decree endorsed a cabinet decision to appoint them.Taking the oath were: PDTRA Chief Commissioner Faris Braizat, Deputy Chairman and commissioner of the management of the reserve, Ismail Abu Amoud, and three board members: Ayman Majali. Fatima Helalat and Hamza Alyani.Prior to his appointment as Chief Commissioner, Braizat was Chairman of the Amman-based NAMA Strategic Intelligence Solutions (research firm) where he directed public policy-related projects especially on tourism with a focus on eco-tourism in rural and periphery areas, and manager of a number of research projects on public policies, particularly in tourism, including leading a team of specialists to produce a strategy to develop tourism and hospitality workers' skills.In 2022, he was appointed by the Royal Court to moderate "The Working on the Tourism Sector" as part of the economic workshop organized by the Royal Court to produce Jordan's economic modernization vision.He was also a member of the Royal Committee to Modernize the Political System in 2021, Minister of Youth 2019-2020, and advisor and director of strategic studies and evaluation at the office of His Majesty the King 2012-2016.