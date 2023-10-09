Jordan, Australia Talk Cooperation In Construction Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct, 9 (Petra) - Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abul Samen met with Australian Ambassador Bernard Lynch on Monday to discuss cooperation in the construction sector.During the meeting, Samen discussed his ministry's ongoing projects concerning roads, buildings and vital facilities.He noted Australia's interest in fostering "productive" cooperation with Jordan across various sectors, supporting projects and exchanging expertise.The envoy commended Jordan's humanitarian role towards refugees, and referred to the impact of the crisis on infrastructure, while commending the Kingdom's development process and the growing construction sector.He said his country will support innovative and strategic initiatives.