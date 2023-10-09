Army Chief, UN Special Coordinator Talk Cooperation

Amman, Oct. 9 (Petra) - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Monday welcomed Special Coordinator on Improving the United Nations Response to Sexual Exploitation and Abuse, Christian Saunders.They discussed ways and means to boost cooperation in dealing with sexual exploitation and abuse.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.