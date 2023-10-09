Uzbekistan Advances Transition To Mixed-Member Electoral System

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 9. A bill on the
transition of Uzbekistan from a majority electoral system to a
mixed-member system has been submitted to the Legislative Chamber
(lower house) of the Uzbek Parliament, Trend reports.
As per data from the Legislative Chamber, its party factions
began discussing the draft law on amendments and additions to some
laws of the Republic of Uzbekistan aimed at further improving the
procedure for elections and referendums on October 9, 2023. The
document provides for amendments and additions to the electoral
code, as well as seven laws.
One proposal in particular presupposes the inclusion of the
procedure for holding elections in the Legislative Chamber on the
basis of a mixed-member proportional electoral system.
In accordance with the proposed changes, 75 out of 150 members
of the Legislative Chamber are planned to be elected from
single-mandate districts according to the majority electoral
system, and the remaining 75 according to the proportional
electoral system based on votes given to political parties.
In May 2023, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, by his
decree, approved a proposal to transition from a majority electoral
system in the country to a mixed-member proportional model and
instructed the development of an appropriate draft law.
Currently, Uzbekistan uses a majority electoral system, where
candidates who receive the majority of votes in their constituency
are considered elected. At the same time, all candidates for
elections must represent the parties operating in the country. With
a mixed system, part of the mandates in the elections are
distributed according to a mixed-member proportional system, while
the other part is distributed according to the majority system.
