Iran Says No Date Set For JCPOA Talks, Urges Other Parties To Fulfill Obligations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. There is no
timetable for resuming negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan
of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1
group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany),
spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser
Kanaani said at the press conference in Tehran on October 9,
Trend reports.
The spokesman stressed that Iran has always kept the door open
for dialogue, but rejected the accusations of the US and some
European countries that Iran has violated its commitments under the
JCPOA.
Kanaani added that the JCPOA is a multilateral agreement and all
parties should abide by their obligations.
He also pointed out that if the US and Europe fulfill their
obligations, Iran will also return to full compliance.
The US withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and reimposed
sanctions on Iran, affecting its oil exports and freezing its
assets abroad. Iran responded by gradually reducing its adherence
to the JCPOA, increasing its uranium enrichment level and stockpile
beyond the limits set by the deal.
Iran wants all parties to return to the JCPOA simultaneously and
expects the sanctions against it to be lifted. The US and some
European countries want Iran to scale back its nuclear activities
and ensure that its nuclear program is exclusively peaceful.
Iran has been seeking various ways to restart talks with the
other parties on its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main
goals of Iran are to end the sanctions imposed by the US and
Western countries, access its funds frozen abroad, and resume its
crude oil exports.
Iran claims that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes
only, but according to the International Atomic Energy Agency
(IAEA), Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27
percent in the last three months, and currently has 4,745 kilograms
of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed
for Iran in the JCPOA.
