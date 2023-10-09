Employment Contracts In Azerbaijan Racing Up

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The number of
employment contracts in Azerbaijan exceeded 1.77 million for the
first of October 2023, Trend reports.
This number has climbed by 368,300 since the start of 2019
according to the State Tax Service (STS) within the Azerbaijani
Ministry of Economy.
Additionally, compared to 2019, the number of employment
contracts in the non-oil private sector climbed by 340,900,
reaching 880,800.
In general, the number of employment contracts in Azerbaijan
amounted to 1.74 million as of January 1, 2023.
