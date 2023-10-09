Azerbaijani Defense Minister Instructs Army To Boost Security Measures

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. An official meeting headed by Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has been held, the Defense Ministry told Trend .

The meeting analyzed the current operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border.

Specific tasks were given to strengthen air defense, intelligence and counterintelligence, radio-electronic combat, and other units.

Relevant instructions were given to clarify the tasks set for the future activities of the Azerbaijani Army and update the relevant plans.

