Azerbaijani Defense Minister Instructs Army To Boost Security Measures

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. An official
meeting headed by Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General
Zakir Hasanov has been held, the Defense Ministry told Trend .
The meeting analyzed the current operational situation on the
Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border.
Specific tasks were given to strengthen air defense,
intelligence and counterintelligence, radio-electronic combat, and
other units.
Relevant instructions were given to clarify the tasks set for
the future activities of the Azerbaijani Army and update the
relevant plans.
