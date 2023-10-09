Azerbaijani Defense Minister Instructs Army To Boost Security Measures


10/9/2023 9:20:48 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. An official meeting headed by Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has been held, the Defense Ministry told Trend .

The meeting analyzed the current operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border.

Specific tasks were given to strengthen air defense, intelligence and counterintelligence, radio-electronic combat, and other units.

Relevant instructions were given to clarify the tasks set for the future activities of the Azerbaijani Army and update the relevant plans.

Will be updated

MENAFN09102023000187011040ID1107214135

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search