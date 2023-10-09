Azerbaijani Defense Minister Gives Instructions On Military Equipment, Ammunition Seized In Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. The Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has given instructions on strict compliance with safety rules during the mine clearance of territories, the seizure of military equipment, weapons, ammunition, especially mines and improvised explosive devices in the Karabakh region, Trend reports.

Hasanov gave the relevant instructions at the official meeting held today.

He also set instructions for relevant officials on improving the moral-psychological training of personnel and strengthening discipline in military units.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.