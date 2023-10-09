Defense Intelligence: Russia Wants To Accuse Ukraine Of Selling Weapons To Hamas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian special services carry out a campaign to discredit Ukraine in the Middle East, using Hamas attack on the State of Israel for a large-scale provocation.

As the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine posted on Facebook , Russian military intelligence has already handed over US- and EU-made trophy weapons captured during the operations

in Ukraine to Hamas.

The next step, according to the Russians' plan, should be fake accusations of the Ukrainian military for allegedly selling Western weapons to terrorists on a regular basis.

As part of the Kremlin's disinformation campaign, these fakes should form the basis of a number of "revealing publications" and "investigations" in the Western media, Ukraine's defense intelligence emphasizes.

To make publications more convincing, the Russian special services intend to use the relevant comments by the traitor from the Ukrainian Border Guard Service, senior lieutenant Ruslan Syrovyi who recently fled to Moscow.

Another provocation by the enemy is aimed at discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the complete cessation of security assistance from Western partners, the Main Intelligence Directorate says.

As reported, the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched an attack on Israel on the morning of October 7. Militants broke into the country's territory, simultaneously launching a massive rocket attack.

More than 700 people, including two Ukrainian citizens, were killed as a result of Hamas attacks on Israel.

Israel officially declared a state of war for the first time since 1973.