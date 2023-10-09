Shmyhal: About Six Million People In Ukraine Deal With Mine Danger

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, about six million people in Ukraine deal with mine danger.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this while handing over 15 mobile safety classes for working with children to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"According to the analysis and expert data, about six million people in Ukraine deal with mine danger to their lives and health.

So far, about 250 people have been killed in landmine blasts in Ukraine, and more than 500 people have been injured and maimed. And if nothing is done or standard technologies are used, about 9,000 more people will be injured or killed by landmines in Ukraine," the PM said.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko noted that 505 Ukrainian children have been killed since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, three of whom were killed in landmine blasts, and 38 children were seriously injured due to UXO.

As reported, on June 26, the State Emergency Service reported that a child had been injured in an explosion of an unknown object in Kharkiv region.