Ukraine Manages To Return Nine More Children Taken By Invaders From Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of 2023, 121 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"In total, since the beginning of 2023, 121 children from the Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine," Prokudin wrote.

According to him, five more girls and four boys have been returned so far, aged between five and 14.

"We managed to return the children who were in the temporarily occupied territories," wrote the head of the RMA.

According to him, this was achieved by Save Ukraine with the support of the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights and the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

"We are not talking about a forced evacuation (of the population from the Kherson region - ed.) yet, at least we need to take children out of the settlements that are under constant shelling," Tolokonnikov said.

He reminded of the relevant decision of the regional Defense Council on the mandatory evacuation of families with children and noted that social workers, volunteers, and law enforcement officers are actively working on this.

Tolokonnikov added that more than 300 children with their families have been evacuated from such settlements, and about 1,200 children remain.

As reported, the Kherson Regional Defense Council decided to mandatorily evacuate families with children from settlements that are constantly shelled by Russia. We are talking about 31 settlements.

As of the end of September, about 1,300 children remained in the settlements of the de-occupied Kherson region, from which, according to the decision of the Regional Defense Council, families with children must evacuate due to shelling.

It was recorded that the Russians took about a thousand children from the Kherson region, not including the left bank.