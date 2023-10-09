National Freestyle Wrestlers Win Medals In Georgia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have shown their best at
Shkhireli Cup held in Gori, Georgia.
Vasif Khudiev (79 kg) rose to the highest step of the podium,
Yusif Dursunov (125 kg) took second place, while Sadig Mustafazadeh
(86 kg) ranked third. Ramik Geybatov (70 kg) took fourth place in
the Round Robin format tournament, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan was represented at the Shkhireli Cup by four
wrestlers under the leadership of coach Ashraf Aliyev. Azerbaijan
was also represented at the tournament by international judge Ali
Babayev.
Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is
overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was
established in 1993.
The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The
country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number
of medals achieved in five consecutive Games.
Furthermore, Magomedkhan Magomedov (97kg) has qualified for the
Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Magomedov secured the Olympic berth after defeating Georgian
Givi Matcharashvili (6-1) in the semifinals of the World
Championships held in Belgrade this September.
