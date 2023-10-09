Delegation Of Famous Harvard University Visits Ganja Automobile Plant Production Union

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Last week, the delegation of Harvard University visited the
Production Union of the Ganja Automobile Plant, Azernews reports.
A group of employees from the world-known university visited the
factory on the initiative of the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry and
were closely interested in the activities of the enterprise.
According to the press service of the plant, during the visit,
Baghban Nabiyev, the first deputy director of the enterprise, told
the employees of Harvard University's Kennedy School - senior
research manager Tim Cheston, researchers Jorge Tapia, Felicia
Belostechinich, Alexandro Rueda Sana about the history of the
plant's development from 2004, when it started operating again,
until today. He gave detailed information about the signed
contracts. Then, after getting acquainted with the assembly lines,
the guests talked about future plans with the plant management and
asked the questions they were interested in about the work to be
done.
After the meeting, senior research manager Tim Cheston of
Harvard University's Kennedy School expressed his satisfaction that
they were in the country's only agricultural production facility
and that they saw a plant that has managed to produce large-scale
heavy equipment from small equipment.
To recall, Ganja Auto Plant was an auto assembly plant built in
1986. At that time, it was planned to assemble 30,000 GaZelle vans.
Due to the collapse of the Soviet Union, the work in the plant was
suspended until 2004. In December 2004 the Ganja automobile plant
started manufacturing and the first car built at the factory was
sold. Today, Ganja Automobile Plant is the biggest automobile plant
in Azerbaijan. It cooperates with several countries, especially
with Belarussia, in assembling vehicles used in agriculture.
