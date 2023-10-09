Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Road Construction In Siyazan - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A total of 8.8 million manat ($5.18 million) has been allocated
for the construction of the Siyazan-Dagh Gushchu-Arzikush road in
the Siyazan district.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed
a corresponding decree.
MENAFN09102023000195011045ID1107214126
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.