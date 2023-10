Low-Fat Yogurt Industry Thrives As Health-Consciousness Surges And Innovation Flourishes

The global low-fat yogurt market reached an impressive US$ 20.2 Billion in 2022 and is poised for significant expansion. According to a report by [Publisher], the market is projected to achieve a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.28% during the forecast period of 2023-2028, ultimately reaching US$ 37.1 Billion by 2028.

Low-Fat Yogurt: A Nutrient-Rich Delight

Low-fat yogurt, prepared by fermenting low-fat or skim milk, offers a delicious and nutritious option. It is renowned for its low calorie content and abundance in essential nutrients such as calcium, potassium, and probiotics.

These nutrients contribute to maintaining bone and tooth health, as well as the proper functioning of muscles and nerves. Low-fat yogurt also plays a crucial role in regulating electrolyte balance, enhancing digestion and respiratory function, and fortifying the body's defenses against diseases. The surge in the popularity of low-calorie food products globally is driving the demand for low-fat yogurt.

Market Trends Fueling Growth:



Rising Health Consciousness : Growing health consciousness among consumers worldwide has led to increased consumption of functional fermented dairy products with improved nutritional qualities, making low-fat yogurt a preferred choice.

Obesity and Cardiovascular Health Concerns : Excessive dietary fat intake can lead to obesity and cardiovascular diseases. Low-fat yogurt is considered an ideal dietary product, especially for lactose-intolerant individuals, including children and the elderly.

Continuous Innovation : Manufacturers are adopting various methods to enhance the characteristics of low-fat yogurt, including incorporating whey protein, using suitable starter strains, increasing total solids content, and adding thickeners.

Dietary Guidelines : Dietary guidelines in many countries recommend low-fat and low-sugar dairy products due to concerns about obesity. Market leaders are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce unique flavors and expand their product offerings. Versatile Usage : Low-fat yogurt is increasingly used as a substitute for mayonnaise, cream, and sour cream in various dishes, aligning with the growing food and beverage (F&B) industry.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of market trends and forecasts for various segments:

Type :



Flavored (Cherry, Strawberry, Mango, Others) Unflavored

Nature :



Organic Conventional

Distribution Channel :



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores Others

Regions Covered :



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Leading Players in the Industry:

Prominent companies in the global low-fat yogurt market include Chobani LLC, CP-Meiji Company Ltd., Danone S.A., Fage International S.A., General Mills Inc., Juhayna Food Industries, Lausanne Dairies, Muller UK & Ireland Group, Nestle S.A., Parmalat S.p.A. (Lactalis American Group Inc), and Tillamook.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Key Attributes: