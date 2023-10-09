Carecloud And Medsr To Showcase Innovative Health Care Technology Solutions At MGMA Leaders Conference 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in health care technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced that it will be exhibiting alongside its medSR division at the MGMA Leaders Conference , October 22-25, 2023, in Nashville, TN. The event is a dynamic platform for medical practice leaders, and CareCloud will be exhibiting alongside its medSR division at booth 1107.



CareCloud's representatives will be available in the booth throughout the conference to engage in insightful discussions about our comprehensive suite of technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions. CareCloud will be spotlighting a variety of cutting-edge solutions that revolutionize and streamline the entire RCM process. This includes everything from efficient claims submission to proactive denial management. Additionally, CareCloud will showcase digital health solutions, designed to enhance patient engagement and play a pivotal role in advancing the healthcare industry towards value-based care. Attendees will also have the opportunity to discover cost-saving possibilities through CareCloud's group purchasing organization program and gain insights into our forthcoming generative AI solutions.

MedSR will present its health information technology (HIT) consulting and staffing services, specially tailored to help medical practices implement and optimize their technology solutions. The medSR division offers a comprehensive range of RCM services, including revenue cycle transformation, revenue cycle staff augmentation, supply chain optimization, and technology transformation.

Carinda Cox, vice president of sales operations at CareCloud, stated, "We are excited to participate in the MGMA Leaders Conference and showcase our technology-enabled RCM solutions to the nation's top medical practice leaders. Our solutions are designed to help practices improve their cash flow, reduce denials and rejections, enhance the patient experience, and increase revenue."

Dwight Garvin, president of medSR, emphasized their commitment to supporting medical practices in achieving their financial and operational objectives. "Our team of experienced professionals has the knowledge and resources to help practices of all sizes improve their RCM process," he said.

Visit booth 1107 at the MGMA Leaders Conference 2023 in Nashville, TN, and discover how CareCloud and medSR are empowering medical practices with state-of-the-art technology solutions, propelling them toward greater success and efficiency.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at .

SOURCE CareCloud

