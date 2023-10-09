A1 Auto Transport Accelerates Its Journey As A Member Of The Utah Trucking Association

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bakersfield, California, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







A1 Auto Transport , one of the largest USA-based worldwide auto shippers in the industry since 1997, is excited to announce that it has accelerated its journey to becoming the number one company in the car shipping industry by joining the Utah Trucking Association (UTA).

The Utah Trucking Association is a non-profit agency helping to supply the needs of the Trucking industry in Utah. UTA offers seminars, legislative advice, and lobbying on behalf of the Trucking industry, as well as providing discounts on insurance, supplies, and other products.

By becoming a member of the Utah Trucking Association , A1 Auto Transport intends for its team of professional drivers to feel empowered to attend seminars to broaden their Trucking industry knowledge and feel supported by reduced rates on insurance. This focus on continually improving its team's skills and expertise will allow A1 Auto Transport to keep receiving 5-star reviews and further its standing in the car shipping industry.

Joe Webster at A1 Auto Transport said,“In 2008, we reached a huge milestone of successfully transporting over 500,000 shipments worldwide, all in 20 years, starting from a single truck. 2011, we became cars's official shipper and helped safely transport more cars to more locations than ever before. By 2019, we were celebrating our 30th anniversary and servicing almost every country in the world, with the company offering a free delivery estimate. Now, we are part of the Utah Trucking Association. What will A1 Auto Transport achieve next?”

A1 Auto Transport offers several options to handle personal, dealer, military, or corporate automobile moves. The company features open-air, enclosed transport, door-to-door, and terminal-to-terminal car shipping services, as well as providing high-end and luxury car moving services for vehicles requiring careful handling, easy auto shipping, and attention to detail.

Car transport services are usually reserved for getting vehicles from source to destination. High-end services offer bespoke travel between Car shipping services, bringing a host of benefits to individuals who want their car to be moved safely and securely between locations. Shipping with a trusted car transport service lets car owners know that their investment is being taken care of on the road. More than that, having professional car transportation services frees a car owner up to deal with other issues. A professional shipping company will pay close attention to details between locations during the car shipping process to ensure less chance of a scratch or a dent. Insurance will cover any severe damage that may happen to the vehicle.

A1 Auto Transport ( ) has a network of 40 terminals and 30 modern carriers that can help customers get their vehicles where they need to be safely and quickly. Its trained team makes it a point to do everything as instructed, based on the client's budget and any special considerations.

From humble family cars to timeless classics and high-end sports vehicles, A1 Auto Transport ships everything, ensuring complete protection for customers' vehicles in the process. Customers have many different car shipping choices available, as well as the convenient option of choosing to have their vehicle picked up from their location and delivered straight to the new destination with A1 Auto Transport's door-to-door delivery.

The company's team of professional staff is more than acquainted with the import requirements for all international destinations and will assist the customer in getting their car through customs and registered locally, either short-term or long-term, depending on the duration of their stay overseas.

For local transport, A1 Auto Transport ensures complete protection against impact and other threats. Contact the team for a free estimate at a1autotransport for roll-on, roll-off transport, container shipping, overland transport, and air freight or for further information about its full selection of car shipping services.

