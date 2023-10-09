Global Brain-Computer Interface Market Size To Reach USD 6,394.81 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

Drivers: Rising R&D Activities by the Government to Improve the Brain-Computer Interface Technology

Governments in various countries around the world are taking necessary steps to strengthen their country's fundamental infrastructure. Healthcare has arisen as a major concern as these action plans have been implemented. Regular funds are being given for undertaking research studies in regions across the U.S. and Europe. Research into brain-computer interface technology is encouraged since it benefits the country's population by improving people's health. Such government funding sources, particularly in developing countries such as India and China, are expected to have a positive impact on the brain-computer interface market globally, consequently fueling market revenue growth.

Restraints: Lack of Expertise in Implementing the System and Risk Associated with the Procedure and Ethical Issues

Lack of skilled manpower and ethical issues associated with the implementation of brain computer interface technologies, as well as concerns about cyber security threats associated with BCI systems, may act as market restraints during the forecast period.

Growth Projections

The global brain-computer interface market size is expected to reach USD 6,394.81 Million in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 12.3% over forecast period. Increase in number of gaming industries implementing BCI technologies, as well as the miniaturization of components, increased research on using BCI for the defense sector, increased presence of leading companies developing brain-computer interfaces in North America, and increased R&D efforts in the brain-computer interface market, are all major factors fueling the brain-computer interface market revenue growth over the forecast period. Also, increase in the adoption of sensor technologies as well as an increase in demand from emerging economies would provide new opportunities for the brain-computer interface market over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Direct Impacts

COVID 19 has accelerated digitization and provided technology adoption a much-needed boost around the world. People sought creative solutions for everyday necessities, such as food deliveries, medical needs, and education, as a result of the coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

COVID-19 pandemic has served as a springboard for the widespread adoption of brain-computer interface technology. These technologies are useful in a variety of fields, including education, healthcare, defense, and others. Non-invasive BCI is preferred by people because of its cost-effectiveness and safety.

Current Trends and Innovations

Continuous research is being conducted to develop treatments for potentially fatal conditions such as brain disorders and injuries, sleep disorders, and cerebrovascular disease. The number of brain-related conditions is expected to increase, thereby, boosting the market and providing opportunities for brain-computer interface developers.

Geographical Outlook

Brain-computer interface market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant revenue growth rate during the forecast period. The market for brain-computer interfaces in this region is likely to be driven by rising healthcare expenditures, significant untapped opportunities, and increased patient awareness. Moreover, the region's low-cost manufacturing sites and favorable taxation policies have attracted foreign players to invest in this lucrative market.

Strategic Initiatives

In April 2021, NEURABLE introduced brain-computer interface headphones. These innovative headphones give the user information on how their brain works. The device assists users with time management by suggesting break times to help them stay focused throughout the day.

Scope of Research