Leading Innovation, ACCERX Creates A Prosperous Digital Asset Ecosystem

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, ACCERX , a leading global digital asset trading platform, once again received attention as its ACCERX Wallet underwent a significant functional upgrade. In addition to supporting mainstream public chains such as Ethereum and BSC, it has also added support for more public chains. This move further promotes the development of the digital asset industry and lays a solid foundation for building a prosperous digital asset ecosystem.

ACCERX has always been committed to providing global users with a safe, convenient, and innovative trading experience. Through a series of innovative measures and strategic planning, ACCERX continuously promotes the popularization and development of digital assets.

In terms of ecosystem construction, ACCERX is committed to creating a variety of innovative projects. ACCERX Research Institute is a professional cryptocurrency market analysis center, providing users with comprehensive market insights and analysis reports, helping investors seize market opportunities. Meanwhile, ACCERX Academy provides users with free blockchain and cryptocurrency education, helping them acquire the knowledge and skills they need to deeply understand the world of digital assets. ACCERX Wallet, as a convenient and easy-to-use Web3 encrypted wallet, supports multiple mainstream public chains, enabling users to easily manage and trade digital assets and explore opportunities in NFT, DeFi, DAO, and other fields. The launch of these ecosystem projects provides users with comprehensive services and convenience, further promoting the development and application of digital assets.

In addition to the aforementioned innovative projects, ACCERX Starter is committed to supporting project development from creation, issuance to fundraising auctions, through dimensions like smart contract coin issuance applications, funds, community, and marketing.

In the future, ACCERX will continue to focus on ecosystem construction and innovation. Its strategic planning includes expanding partnerships, broadening international deployment, strengthening security measures, continuously innovating and upgrading products, providing more financial services, improving user experience and service quality, and strengthening community construction.

ACCERX actively promotes ecosystem construction and innovative projects, injecting vitality into the digital asset industry. As a leader, ACCERX will continue to drive innovation, meet user needs, and contribute to the further development of the digital asset ecosystem.





Blockchain Wire





Tags Blockchain Cryptocurrency DeFi Blockchain Wire Related Links