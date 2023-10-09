Paylocity Recognizes Outstanding Achievements In Modern HCM With Its Inaugural Elevate Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, today announced the winners of its inaugural Elevate Awards, honoring forward-thinking HR teams that are solving business challenges through innovative use of technology. The honorees celebrated with their colleagues at Elevate 2023 , a premier annual HR conference, where nearly 4,000 business leaders representing HR, Finance, IT, and Operations gathered to explore trends in modern HCM, share best practices, and dive into Paylocity's latest platform enhancements.



“This inaugural class of Elevate Award winners embodies the best attributes of Paylocity clients,” said Kathy Ross, Paylocity Senior Vice President of Operations.“They are incredibly smart, curious, and always focused on technology as a key enabler. That's why we refer to our clients as co-creators, because it's the work they do each day that fundamentally shapes and enhances our platform.”

Taking place over two days, Elevate 2023 featured dozens of sessions with industry influencers, Paylocity leaders, and peer meetups where attendees shared experiences, asked questions, and kept up with the rapid evolution of the HR function. In addition to this year's keynote speaker lineup that included two-time US Olympic gold medalist and US Women's National Soccer Team star Abby Wambach, best-selling author Jenn Lim, and Paylocity Futurist Elatia Abate , the agenda featured sessions dedicated to industry trends and perspectives, previews of new Paylocity products and enhancements, and professional growth and learning opportunities for attendees.

“In today's rapidly changing business landscape, managing a company's human resources has taken on a new level of importance. It's not just about the basics anymore; it's about being a strategic game changer for success,” said Renata Lemke of Elite Roofing Supply, one of this year's attendees and an Elevate award winner.

Paylocity unveiled new product innovations at Elevate, including its next-generation mobile app . Building on the success of previous versions, this update includes a modern, intuitive home screen that unifies the information most relevant to each employee-new messages, tasks to complete, timesheets, and even an online hub where they can get important updates from leaders and connect with their peers. Customizable navigation ensures access to individuals' most-used features via a single tap.

“The more we can do on the go with the mobile app, the more productive we are, so we can all have a better work/home life balance. Not everyone is on the same time schedule, so flexibility is really key,” said Kristy Neukam of Meyer Distributing, another Elevate award honoree.

Other highlights at Elevate were enhancements to modernize the prospective employee experience and help recruiters hire at scale. To extend the reach of job postings and improve experience, candidates can connect through SMS or QR codes, which also provides recruiters with insights on engagement to help hone listings for maximum interest. Recruiters can now also use generative AI to build job descriptions, just one of many instances of AI across the Paylocity suite.

The Elevate Awards honor those companies that have demonstrated business excellence in how they use modern HCM technology. Each award recognizes meaningful innovations in the human resources field through digital transformation, data-informed decision making, and a commitment to employee engagement.

Of the hundreds of award submissions, the following ten organizations were selected as 2023 Elevate Award honorees:



Alsum Farms & Produce – a supplier of fresh“field-to-fork” produce to the nation's top markets and grocery store chains.

The California Center for the Arts, Escondido – a California-based nonprofit, dedicated to discovering, creating, and celebrating the visual and performing arts.

Desert Dry by ServiceMaster – a restoration service company, specializing in water, fire, smoke, mold, and biohazard clean-up projects.

Elite Roofing Supply – an independent distributor of roofing materials with several hundred employees across nine states.

Hampton Roads Otolaryngology Associates – an ear, nose, and throat specialty healthcare organization offering diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of disorders.

Meyer Distributing/Logistics – an automotive specialty product distribution company serving thousands of clients nationwide.

Powerhouse – a provider of commercial infrastructure maintenance and enhancement services with thousands of employees in multiple offices across the country.

Taco John's of Iowa – a multi-unit restaurant operating group with dozens of locations and nearly 500 employees nationwide.

University Clinical Health – the only independent and physician-led faculty practice plan of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Wood Stone Corporation – an employee-owned manufacturer of stone hearth and specialty commercial cooking equipment, serving tens of thousands of clients in more than eighty countries.

The submission process for the Elevate awards required nominees to share critical HR insights and outcomes, with specific examples of how using Paylocity's HCM platform modernized their work. Common themes included automating and streamlining processes, simplifying data flows, and leveraging machine learning and AI to identify issues and define effective solutions.

Throughout the conference, employee engagement and culture building were cited Elevate attendees as vital components of organizational success.

About Paylocity

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is an award-winning provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses automate and streamline HR and payroll processes, attract, and retain talent, and build culture and connection with their employees. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best. For more information, visit .

