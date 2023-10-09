Wellnessspace Brands Selected As An Official Recovery Partner For Life Time Dynamic Personal Training

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New partnership expands WellnessSpace Brands' products with innovative HydroMassage heated water massage lounge recovery chairs and CryoLounge+ advanced recovery chairs with complementary cold and heat into Life Time locations across North America

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellnessSpace Brands (formerly branded as HydroMassage), the company known for developing an industry-leading suite of experiential wellness products, including HydroMassage , CryoLounge+ , and RelaxSpace , announces it has been named an Official Recovery Partner for Dynamic Personal Training at Life Time .

WellnessSpace Brands' products will be included in Life Time locations across North America, expanding WellnessSpace Brands' current imprint. WellnessSpace Brands' products are presently in 30 Life Time locations, with plans to be in the majority of locations by the end of 2024.

“We are very pleased to work with Life Time as an official recovery partner,” WellnessSpace Brands' Strategic National Accounts Manager Ted Mannering said.“This partnership will provide thousands of fitness enthusiasts the opportunity to experience full physical and mental recovery and to realize the importance of wellness.”

Dynamic Personal Training at Life Time is the most comprehensive form of personal training in the industry. Every session includes a dynamic warmup, a hands-on coaching cueing and specific recovery techniques. Training plans tailored to each member are also part of the program, which includes nutrition, exercise and lifestyle guidance. Dynamic Personal Training is also focused not just on physical health, but whole health, by teaching members healthy behaviors that will lead to lasting, sustainable weight loss and health. Included in each custom training plan are aspects on stress management, nutrition, hydration and sleep.

This partnership comes as WellnessSpace Brands continues to expand its presence in the wellness and recovery spaces across the world. Life Time also recognizes the increasing demand for wellness and recovery products, as it continues growing its Dynamic Personal Training and Dynamic Stretch offerings.

“More and more athletic and fitness clubs have realized that recovery and wellness products aren't a luxury – they're a necessity,” WellnessSpace Brands Founder & CEO Paul Lunter said.“Life Time is recognized as the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, and we are excited to be collaborating with them for this partnership.”

HydroMassage is an innovative heated water massage lounge that is ideal for both wellness and muscle recovery. CryoLounge+ is an advanced recovery chair with complementary cold and heat zones meant to target soreness or minor aches and pains throughout the body. RelaxSpace Wellness Pod is an immersive, multi-sensory experience designed to reduce stress and promote relaxation.

WellnessSpace Brands will be an official sponsor of the Life Time Miami Marathon Jan. 28, 2024 and a sponsor of the Life Time Sea Otter Classic cycling festival April 18-21, 2024 with an activation experience at both events.

For more information on WellnessSpace Brands and its suite of recovery and wellness products, please visit WellnessSpace .

For more information on Life Time, please visit LifeTime .

About WellnessSpace Brands (formerly branded as HydroMassage):

WellnessSpace Brands offers an industry-leading suite of experiential wellness products, including HydroMassage, CryoLounge+, and RelaxSpace. Each of the company's innovative product lines have a shared vision to provide people around the world with access to convenient, technology-based solutions for mind and body wellness. Headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida, the company, previously branded as HydroMassage, has a 30+ year history partnering with global leaders in the health, wellness, fitness, and hospitality markets and manufactures all products in the USA.

About Life Time, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 165 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 35,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

