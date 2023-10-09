Softgel Capsules Market Is Expected To Reach $1.5 Billion | Marketsandmarkets.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The softgel capsules industry is poised for significant growth in the near future, driven by a growing demand for convenient and effective pharmaceutical and dietary supplements delivery systems. Advancements in manufacturing technology, including improved encapsulation processes and innovative materials, are expected to enhance the quality and versatility of softgel capsules. Furthermore, the increasing consumer preference for easy-to-swallow, tamper-resistant, and precise dosage forms will fuel market expansion. Additionally, the rising popularity of natural and organic products is likely to drive the development of softgel capsules made from plant-based ingredients, aligning with the growing trend toward sustainability and clean-label solutions. With these factors in play, the softgel capsules industry is anticipated to witness a surge in both product diversity and market penetration in the coming years. Softgel Capsules market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.1 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. Factors such as advantages of softgel capsules, growing demand for nutraceuticals and dietary supplements, and growing demand for naturally sourced ingredients. However, restricted acceptance due to cultural restrictions is expected to hinder the growth of this market. Download an Illustrative overview: Softgel Capsules Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.1 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $1.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Material Type, Source, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Personalization and Customization Key Market Drivers Benefits of Softgel Capsules

Softgel Capsules market major players covered in the report, such as:



Gelita AG (Germany)

PB Leiner (part of Tessenderlo Group) (Belgium)

Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan)

Sterling Gelatin and Croda Colloids (India)

Narmada Gelatines Limited (India)

Italgel S.r.l. (Italy)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (US)

Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy)

Trobas Gelatine B.V. (Netherlands)

Weishardt (France)

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. (India)

Xiamen Gelken Gelatin Co., Ltd. (China)

Gelco International (Brazil)

Boom Gelatin (China)

Geliko LLC (US)

Kenney & Ross Limited Marine Gelatin (Canada)

Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. (China)

Jellice Gelatin & Collagen (Netherlands)

Athos Collagen Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Kubon Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (Cambodia)

C.J. Gelatine Products Limited (India)

American Gelatin (US)

Geltech (South Korea) and Among Others

This report categorizes the softgel capsules market into the following segments and subsegments:

Softgel Capsules Market, by Material Type



Gelatin Other Materials

Softgel Capsules Market, by Source



Porcine

Bovine Others

Softgel Capsules Market, by Application



Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceutical and Dietary Supplements Cosmetics & Personal Care

Softgel Capsules Market, by Region



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC)



China



Japan



India

Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America (LATAM) Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The key stakeholders in the Softgel Capsules market include:



Softgel Capsule Manufacturers, Vendors, and Distributors

Pharmaceutical Companies

Nutraceutical and Dietary Supplement Companies Cosmeceutical Companies

Recent Developments:



In March 2023, Darlings Ingredients Inc. acquired Gelnex, which is a global producer of gelatin and collagen products. This acquisition would give the company the capacity to serve the growing needs of its collagen customers while continuing to serve the growing gelatin market fisher launched Tumoroid Culture Medium to accelerate development of novel cancer therapies.

In November 2022, PB Leiner established a joint venture with D&D Participações Societárias. Under the terms of this joint venture, D&D Participações Societárias will acquire a minority stake in the shares of the Brazilian plant of PB Leiner (PB Brasil Industria e Comercio de Gelatinas Ltda). The combined strength of the two companies will enable a long-term sustainable offering of a premium product range of beef hide gelatin based on PB Leiner's technology. In October 2022, PB Leiner extended the gelwoRx Dsolve pharmaceutical portfolio with the launch of three new products-Dsolve B, Dsolve P, and Dsolve xTRA. Dsolve P (pig skin) and Dsolve B (beef hide) are specially developed to reduce cross-linking and fast dissolution of soft capsules. Dsolve xTRA (bovine bone) promises to perform better than Dsolve, Dsolve P, and Dsolve B.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Softgel Capsules Market:

Which are the key players operating in the softgel capsules market?

Answer: Key players in the softgel capsules market are Gelita AG (Germany), PB Leiner (Part of Tessenderlo Group) (Belgium), and Darling Ingredients Inc. (US).

Which material type segment dominates the softgel capsules market?

Answer: The gelatin segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022.

Which source segment is expected to witness the highest share in the softgel capsules market?

Answer: The bovine segment accounted for the largest share of the softgel capsules market in 2022.

Which application segment of the global softgel capsules market is expected to witness the highest share?

Answer: The nutraceutical and dietary supplement industry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022

What is the market for softgel capsules market?

Answer: The global softgel capsules market is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2028 from USD 1.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Report Objectives:



To define, describe, and forecast the global softgel capsules market based on material, source, application, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations in the global softgel capsules market

