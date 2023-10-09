stc launches its ‘Early Detection, makes the difference’ breast cancer awareness campaign

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 00 October 2023: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, announced the launch of its breast cancer awareness campaign ‘Early Detection, makes the difference’ under the “we care” umbrella and in line with the internationally recognized awareness month. The campaign, comprising of different internal and external awareness activities, will be organized by stc in collaboration with several entities in an aim to promote early detection methods and ways to possibly prevent breast cancer.



stc annually participates in the global initiative of spreading awareness on breast cancer, its causes, and ways to prevent or detect the disease at an early stage. As part of its activities under the campaign this year, stc will be collaborating with Alia International Hospital and REBEL Gym, while organizing engaging and informative sessions for its employees. stc aims to instill a lasting positive impact by educating its female employees on early detection methods orchestrated by the medical team at Alia International Hospital, while organizing fitness activities led by professional trainers from REBEL Gym. stc's annual participation in the global breast cancer awareness initiative seamlessly aligns with its robust Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) framework. With health considered as a key pillar within this framework, the Company underscores its ongoing commitment to elevating health standards and fostering a culture of wellness and preventive care both internally and across the wider community.



Through its collaboration with Alia International Hospital, stc will be posting content related to breast cancer awareness across its social media platforms. Additionally, Dr. Mohammad Hassan, Head of General Surgery and the Endoscopy Department at Alia International Hospital, will be providing valuable information and insights covering the disease in the form of video segments posted on stc’s social media platforms. A special event will also be held at



stc’s headquarters for female employees to learn more about self-examination techniques to detect breast cancer. Other than the self-exams and check-ups, female stc employees will receive free vouchers on early detection tests and free giveaways.



In terms of maintaining personal health, the Company will organize an event for female employees in coordination with REBEL Gym, the first smart kickboxing gym, with the aim of shedding light on the importance of practicing regular fitness activities to reduce the risk of health problems. This initiative mirrors the values upheld by stc, emphasizing a commitment to maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which is pivotal in preventing the onset of diseases.



Danah AlJasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, said, “We are proud to launch our breast cancer awareness campaign once again in an effort to collectively curb the concerns associated with the disease. We believe that it is essential for corporates to play a constructive role in educating the public regarding matters such as health awareness, in order to empower society and leave a lasting impact. In this regard, we look forward to witnessing the exciting events organized in collaboration with our partners for this initiative, Alia International Hospital and REBEL Gym.”



She added, “Considering its role as a digital pioneer and telecom leader, stc is keen to continuously support the communities it serves, as well as its employees. Through our robust CSR framework, we have launched numerous initiatives that focus on educating the community regarding health-related topics, while collaborating with health institutions and other related entities. Additionally, we have sponsored, organized, and participated in a number of events that promote an active lifestyle, a concept that stc highly praises within its work environment. Having said that, we are excited to witness the reception for our upcoming activities and we will continue to introduce community-focused initiatives that diversly contribute towards various causes, including the key areas of health, education, entrepreneurship, youth empowerment, and the environment.”

