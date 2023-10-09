Kuwait Oil Min. Stresses On Importance Of Developing Oil Industry Despite Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Dr. Saad Al-Barrak stressed on Monday on the importance of developing the oil industry, despite the existential challenges posed by climate change.

Speaking at the Strategic Directions 2040, and Energy Transition 2050 Conference titled (Sustainable Energy for a Promising Future) Al-Barrak said that Kuwait faces challenges diversifying its sources of income and ensuring the sustainability of the national economy through the growth and development of the oil industry.

"Our sector is the backbone of the national economy since the discovery and production of oil shipment was exported in 1946, the oil sector has contributed to the building of the modern state" he added.

The minister stressed that Kuwait Petroleum Corporation remains committed to investing in the Kuwaiti oil sector to support its growth and ensure Kuwait's continued global role towards its customers around the world.

"Our world is witnessing a significant shift to the use of renewable and clean energy sources. This shift requires a long-term strategic vision, as we recognize the importance of oil as a strategic fuel source, but also work actively towards the energy transition and investments in our national workforce and new technologies." he added.

The minister noted that "in line with the government's work program for 2023-2027 and the National Development Plan of Kuwait, today we launch the strategic directions of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation 2040 and we also unveil the roadmap to achieve net zero by 2050." The conference will highlight the most important projects that aim to increase the production capacity of crude oil, increase the production of natural gas, and enhance refining capabilities. The minister stressed that the conference will also focus on the integrated infrastructure development of the Al-Durra field, which is a crucial economic pillar in the seventeenth Government Work Program.

"It is evident that we live in an era filled with challenges and opportunities. KPC and its subsidiaries are aware of this and tackle these factors with agility, professionalism, and planning to achieve sustainable growth and economic diversification for the State of Kuwait." He added.

Al-Barrak said that due to the importance of this industry, which accounts for over 90 pct of Kuwait's revenues, it is essential to overcome certain obstacles to enable the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation to execute the projects it has outlined in the Government's Work Program, and deliver them within the set timelines, to ensure continuous financial flow for the State.

He continued "Therefore, we will continue our cooperation with the National Assembly in its upcoming session and work on laws and legislation that support our strategic directions and address any challenges that may hinder KPC operations, all in accordance with Kuwait's vision for 2040." Al-Barrak extend his heartfelt thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and to His Highness the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, for their support to all employees in the oil sector, and also expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister, for his gracious patronage of this conference.(end) amh

MENAFN09102023000071011013ID1107214051