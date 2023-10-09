UN Refugee Chief Warns Of Grave Instability If Mideast Violence Escalates

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Any further escalation of violence in the Middle East risks causing "grave instability," there, subsequently plunging the region into unrest, the UN's High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said on Monday.

Amid a record rise in the number of people displaced around the world, which skyrocketed to nearly 110 million, he told the UN refugee agency's governing body that as conflicts grow so does "disrespect for international humanitarian law," where innocent civilians are the most impacted, he underlined.

He went on to lament the status quo at a time where the world is "increasingly divided and fragmented," saying that the UN refugee agency is now tasked with "protecting and finding solutions for" some 110 million people around the world, an immense responsibility that comes in the "most difficult moment" in the UN body's history.

He cited a lack of adequate funding as a factor that could encumber the UNHCR's work, as armed conflicts continue to erupt across large swathes of the world, he said, naming Syria, Sudan and Ukraine as cases in point.

On the current global situation, the UN's refugee chief described existential conditions as "dire," saying that humanitarians have now been asked to "pick up more pieces in more parts of the world," he added. (end)

