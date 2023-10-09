EU foreign ministers to run emergency gathering for latest improvements in Israel, Gaza Strip conflict

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, EU foreign ministers are going to hold an emergency gathering to talk over latest improvements in Israel and the Gaza Strip, the bloc’s foreign policy head declared on Monday.



Josep Borrell stated in a post on X that he is “convening tomorrow an emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers to address the situation in Israel and the region.”



The meeting is going to be seen as an "informal emergency meeting" as Borrell and a number of senior EU envoys are going to be in Oman’s capital Muscat, whereas the other foreign ministers are going to attend online, the European Commission’s main representative on foreign affairs, Peter Stano, noted at the EU institution’s daily media conference.



Borrell has already reached Muscat for his involvement in the EU-Gulf Cooperation Council ministerial meeting, he continued.



Borrell and high-ranking EU spokespersons, including European Council Leader Charles Michel as well as European Commission Leader Ursula von der Leyen, criticized “in the strongest possible terms the multiple and indiscriminate attacks across Israel by Hamas” throughout the weekend.



Borrell engaged in a telephone discussion with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen to convey the bloc's support for the nation.

