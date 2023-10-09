Appsbroker And CTS Announce Strategic Merger To Form The Largest Google Cloud-Only Partner In Europe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pictured: The extraordinary made possible - Mike Conner (L) and Tom Ray (R) leading the way.

Leading cloud technology firms Appsbroker and CTS merge to establish the largest Google Cloud-only digital consultancy in Europe.

Leading technology firms Appsbroker Ltd ("Appsbroker") and Cloud Technology Solutions Group ("CTS") today announced a strategic merger to form the largest Google Cloud-only digital consultancy in Europe.The two Google Premier Partners will become a single, united company for both strategic consulting and engineering, meeting the rapidly growing demand for seamless AI, martech, data, and cloud security solutions that deliver real business impact.With a customer base that already includes major household names, the agreement will further boost expansion goals in industries like financial services, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector - both in the UK and across the EMEA region.Under the terms of the agreement, the company will be led by Tom Ray, CEO of CTS, with Mike Conner, Founder and CEO of Appsbroker, joining the Group Investment Board. CTS' majority-shareholder, Marlin Equity Partners, will become the largest shareholder of the new company, with NorthEdge Capital maintaining a minority stake. CTS' majority-shareholder, Marlin Equity Partners, will become the largest shareholder of the new company, with NorthEdge Capital maintaining a minority stake.Tom Ray, CEO, said:“We're incredibly excited about what this strategic merger means for our customers and our people. From countering cyber threats, to unlocking the true potential of AI, there is now a huge opportunity to leverage the full spectrum of Google Cloud capabilities to deliver real impact for businesses. CTS and Appsbroker house some of the industry's foremost cloud experts, with over 420 Google certifications and numerous industry awards. Bringing our standout teams together under one roof puts us in a strong position to drive the future of digital transformation.”Mike Conner said:“Appsbroker and CTS have partnered with Google Cloud for over 15 years. In that time, we have grown rapidly and delivered success in premium professional and managed services to many of Google's most important customers. With little overlap across our combined customer base and strong shared values, it made real sense for us to come together to create the largest concentration of Google Cloud talent in Europe. We are both committed to delivering high-impact transformational projects, so scale is important to ensure our customers have access to the skills and training to fully leverage the burgeoning Google Cloud AI, data, and security opportunity.”As two of the most recognised brands in the Google Cloud ecosystem, the companies will initially continue to operate under their existing names, with a single name for the newly-merged company to be announced in due course.**ENDS**For media inquiries, please contact:Amy Swallow, Neo PR Limited+44 (0)1296 733 867About AppsbrokerAppsbroker is one of the largest Google Cloud-only System Integrators in Europe and is proud to be a certified B Corporation. With offices in the UK, Germany and Romania, Appsbroker has over fifteen years of experience working with innovators seeking to leverage the power of Google Cloud - delivering transformation at pace and impactful business outcomes. Appsbroker is obsessed with delivering extraordinary experiences for its customers, colleagues and partners. To this end, it delivers projects with customers, not to them, based on a collaborative, shared-fate model that demonstrates measurable business results and values long-standing customer relationships. Find out more atAbout CTSCTS is one of Google's largest dedicated cloud partners in Europe, helping customers to differentiate by adopting Google Cloud technology while nurturing a culture of innovation and sustainability. CTS works with organisations to modernise their technology stack, providing consultancy, implementation, billing and managed services for both Google Cloud Platform (“GCP”) and Workspace. Their secure and sustainable GCP solutions allow organisations to build infrastructure that supports long-term growth and to become data-driven by using Google's industry-leading data platform to make strategic and efficient decisions. Additionally, CTS has extensive expertise in change management and helps customers develop a more collaborative and productive workforce by adopting Google Workspace. CTS is a certified B Corporation. For more information, please visit .About Marlin Equity PartnersMarlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with approximately $9 billion in capital commitments. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company's outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 200 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit .About NorthEdgeNorthEdge is a lower mid-market private equity firm headquartered in the North of England, owned, and built by its senior team, supported by a global blue chip investor base. They have over £900 million of capital under management across four regionally focused funds. NorthEdge looks to invest in like-minded businesses and management teams who have real ambition and the potential to shape global markets. They back management teams, in the Technology, Healthcare, Business Services and Specialised Industrials sectors, who recognise the value of having an experienced business partner alongside them, supporting them to build a better business. For more information, please visit

