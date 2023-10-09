Experience Christmas In Spain By Taking The EBC Road2spain Programme

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anyone wanting to experience Christmas in Spain while studying Spanish for a year and teaching English can do so by enroling in the EBC Road2Spain programme.

ALCOBENDAS, MADRID , SPAIN, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nobody does Christmas like the Spanish do. From finding a magic king figurine in a "roscon de reyes" to stuffing 12 grapes in one's mouth within one minute, there's just nothing like a Spanish Christmas. Anyone who would like to experience this while getting the chance to study Spanish for a year in Spain and teaching English can do so by enroling in the EBC Road2Spain programme .Christmas in Spain: What's so special about it?The opportunity to experience Christmas in Spain is highly sought-after. How come? Well, for starters, the Spanish celebration of Christmas revolves around religion, tradition, culture, and festivities. The unique blend of these aspects makes the Spanish way of celebrating the holidays different.What are some of the reasons why Christmas in Spain is such a sough-after experience? First of all, people who enjoy the Christmas holidays are in for a real treat. Christmas in Spain is a long celebration. In many countries, the main event that the Christmas season builds up towards is Christmas Day, which is on 25 December. However, in Spain, come Christmas Day, the holiday season is far from over.The Christmas season in Spain usually starts around 8 December, which is when the Spanish celebrate "Dia de la Inmaculada Concepción" (the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. Then of course, there is Christmas Eve on the night of 24 December, Christmas Day on 25 December, and New Year's Eve on 31 December.Now, while in other countries, New Year's is usually the end of the holiday festivities, for the Spanish, there's another big Christmas celebration. This celebration is Día de Reyes, or Three Kings' Day.Some people may even argue that to the Spanish, Three Kings' Day is the main event of Christmas in Spain! That means that the holiday season in the Mediterranean country stretches out quite a lot. Christmas fans definitely need to experience spending the holiday in Spain.Another reason why Christmas in Spain is unique is the significance given to religious celebrations, traditions, and even reenactments. The nativity scene, or "el belén", for instance, is a Christmas tradition in Spain. From people's homes, to public places like shopping centres and churches, people set up detailed nativity scenes, which people make it a habit to appreciate. During Christmas in Spain, it is a common practice for families and groups of friends to walk around public spaces to appreciate the different nativity scenes.Spanish Christmas markets are another central aspect of Christmas in Spain. These festive spaces are beautifully decorated and alive with the hustle and bustle of happy people. Many Spanish cities and even towns hold Mercados de Navidad, which are Christmas markets.Many of them feature artisan products and typical Spanish Christmas food. People come to these markets to shop for unique gifts, try out delicious treats, and have a fun time with family and friends.Speaking of food, Spanish Christmas food is unmatched. From turron, which is a kind of nougat, to roscón de reyes, which is a sweet pastry, even the holiday gastronomy in Spain is unique.And, as mentioned earlier, in Spain, the Three Kings are celebrated intensely. A big event in Spanish Christmas culture is La Cabalgata de los Reyes Magos, which takes place on the night of 5 January.These are just a handful of examples of how Christmas in Spain is unique. No wonder people from around the world fly over just to get a taste of the memorable experience.How to spend Christmas in SpainGiven these examples of how special Christmas in Spain is, it's no surprise why so many people want the chance to experience it. But how can they do so without depleting their bank accounts?Well, the EBC Road2Spain programme is the perfect answer. This programme allows people to study Spanish in Spain for one year. But the package also comes with the EBC Trinity CertTESOL course , which is a four-week online course that certifies people to teach English not only in Spain but anywhere in the world.The programme is designed in such a way that by the time graduates are ready to start their Spanish classes in a Cervantes Institute-accredited school in Spain, they will already have finished the EBC Trinity CertTESOL course. This means that they can study Spanish and teach English in Spain at the same time.This can be beneficial especially towards the end of the year, because they will get to spend Christmas in Spain. Because of this, it's a win-win situation. Enrolees will get to live in Spain for one year under a Spanish student visa. They will also have TEFL certification that is accepted and recognised by the British Council, which works in over 100 countries around the world. Not only that, but they will also get to experience Christmas in Spain.In case that's not enough, travel junkies will be glad to know that they can travel around Europe with a Spanish student visa. After all, anyone with this document can take advantage of the border-free travel around countries that are part of the Schengen Zone.This means that enrolees won't just get to experience Christmas in Spain. They will also get to visit other European countries and see all the different ways Christmas is celebrated.Christmas in Spain: Enrol in the EBC Road2Spain ProgrammeAnother great reason to enrol in the EBC Road2Spain programme in November, January or February is that people come in at one of the most popular months to find English teaching work. Because all EBC graduates get access to the EBC lifetime and worldwide job placement programme, finding work is a year-round activity which allows them to find English teaching jobs anywhere in the world. They can access this programme at any point in their careers. Yes, it's that simple!Anyone interested should enrol in the EBC Road2Spain programme today. For more information, they can get in touch with EBC.

